Moldova reports first death from coronavirus - health ministry

Moldova reported its first death from coronavirus, the country's healthcare ministry said on Wednesday.

Moldova, a nation of 3.5 million, has reported 30 confirmed coronavirus cases as of March 18.

Moldova's parliament on Tuesday imposed a state of emergency in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

