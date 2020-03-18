Left Menu
French health minister: could hope for slowdown in coronavirus infections in 8-12 days

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 13:53 IST
France could hope to start seeing a slowdown of coronavirus infections in about eight to 12 days following the government's decision to lock down the country, health minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

"We will intervene where necessary to make sure people respect the confinement. When I look outside my window, I see that gradually people are getting the message," Veran told LCI TV.

