Norway national didn't test coronavirus positive: Goa minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday retracted his statement that a Norway national in the state tested positive for novel coronavirus, saying it was based on a hoax call received by the nodal officer concerned. The minister said the hoax call was apparently made by a person who told the nodal officer that he was calling from the laboratory where samples of the Norwegian national were sent for testing.

"We are yet to confirm the first positive case for novel coronavirus infection in Goa," Rane said. The man from Norway had travelled to Delhi, Agra, Assam and Meghalaya after leaving his country on February 6, the minister said.

"The man came to Goa on February 20. He was having fever since March 10 and was isolated as a suspect in hospital in Panaji," the minister said. Rane said the haox call was received by nodal officer Dr Edwin of Goa Medical College. "The final report has not yet come. We are waiting for the report," he said in an audio message.

"Any information on this issue would be given tho rough Dr Utkarsh Betkikar (virologist) as per protocol. We are also trying to locate from where the call to Dr Edwin emanated," he said. The minister described the hoax call as a mischief aimed at creating panic in Goa.

