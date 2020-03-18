Left Menu
Singapore is getting food supplies despite Malaysia's virus curbs

  • Reuters
  • Singapore
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:43 IST
Most of Singapore's wholesalers and retailers received their supply of fresh food even after neighbouring Malaysia implemented movement restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a Singapore minister said on Wednesday. Other goods such as pharmaceuticals and infant diapers have also managed to come through to Singapore, Chan Chun Sing, Singapore's minister for trade and industry, said in a Facebook post.

"We are aware that some companies have provided feedback that trucks not containing food have not been allowed to come in," he said. He said the government was monitoring the situation closely and was in touch with Malaysian counterparts to ensure that food and other supplies will be able to flow to Singapore as agreed by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a phone call with Singapore leader Lee Hsien Loong.

Malaysia has banned citizens from travelling overseas and visitors from entering the country from Wednesday until March 31. Chan said some companies have also activated alternative transport arrangements via sea and air freight to bring their goods from Malaysia to Singapore. Most Singapore companies also managed to secure accommodation for their Malaysian workers who will be staying in the city-state for the next two weeks to work, he added.

