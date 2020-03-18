Left Menu
Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave as coronavirus threatens industry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 14:53 IST
Emirates, one of the world's biggest international airlines, has asked pilots to take unpaid leave to help it mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered demand for global travel.

"To this end you are strongly encouraged to make use of this opportunity to volunteer for additional paid and unpaid leave," the airline said in an internal email to pilots, seen by Reuters.

Emirates earlier this month asked some staff to take unpaid leave, although at that time it was not available to pilots.

