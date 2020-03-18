Portugal government announces 9.2 billion euro package for companies and workers affected by coronavirus

Portugal's government announced on Wednesday a 9.2 billion euro package supporting workers and providing liquidity for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The package, presented by finance minister Mario Centeno and economy minister Pedro Siza Vieira, includes 5.2 billion in fiscal stimulus, 3 billion in state-backed credit guarantees and 1 billion related to social security payments.

