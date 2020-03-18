Left Menu
World Bank reports first two cases of COVID-19, braces for more -memo to staff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 02:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 23:52 IST
Two Washington employees of the World Bank Group have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the fast-spreading coronavirus, President David Malpass on Wednesday told staff in a memo obtained by Reuters. Malpass said the diagnoses marked the first cases at the World Bank and its sister organizations, but further cases could be diagnosed in the coming days and weeks.

The Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Friday advised their headquarters staff and contractors to work from home after an IMF employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

