France reports 89 new coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: official

  • Paris
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 03:57 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 00:28 IST
The coronavirus epidemic has caused 89 new deaths across France over the last 24 hours bringing the total death toll in the country to 264, the top French health official said on Wednesday

"We have an epidemic that is rapidly becoming more serious," Jerome Salomon told reporters, adding that France now had 9,134 confirmed cases, 3,626 of whom were in hospital.

