Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea pledges $39bln emergency funding for coronavirus-hit small business

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 09:27 IST
S.Korea pledges $39bln emergency funding for coronavirus-hit small business
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged 50 trillion won ($39 billion) in emergency financing for small businesses and other stimulus measures to prop up the country's coronavirus-hit economy. The package is the latest in a string of steps Seoul has taken in recent days to curb pressure on Asia's fourth-largest economy, including an interest rate cut, an extra 11.7 trillion won ($9.12 billion) budget and more dollar supplies.

The government will issue loan guarantees for struggling small businesses with less than 100 million won ($78,000) in annual revenue to ensure companies can easily and cheaply access credit, Moon said. Local commercial banks and savings banks will also allow loans to be rolled over for small businesses if they cannot afford to pay off the loan when it is due, he said.

"We've decided to take the measures to prevent small and medium firms and merchants and the self-employed from going bankrupt and ease anxiety in the financial sector", Moon told an emergency economic policy meeting. "As the situation unfolds, we will scale them up if necessary."

The crisis has jolted South Korea's financial market, soured business and consumer confidence and disrupted manufacturing. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 152 new cases on Thursday, taking the country's total infections to 8,565.

The daily tally reversed a downward trend in new infections after new, small-scale outbreaks emerged, including in a nursing home in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, southeast of Seoul. The country had recorded fewer than 100 new infections for four days in a row until Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 97 are from Daegu, although the KCDC did not specify how many were directly linked to the nursing home. That outbreak has prompted Daegu officials to launch extensive checks on other nursing homes in the region, which house more than 33,000 people. ($1 = 1,282.6000 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Delhi Police not to conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly, say officials.

Coronavirus Delhi Police not to conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly, say officials....

German state of Hesse makes 7.5 bln euros available to tackle coronavirus

The finance minster of the German state of Hesse said on Thursday the regional government would make 7.5 billion euros available to tackle the coronavirus crisis.The local economy would get 1.5 billion euros in immediate aid, the minister a...

Iran says 149 new coronavirus deaths, toll reaches 1,284

Iran on Thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministryA total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country -- one of the worst hit by the novel coro...

National Data Centres being set up in Bhopal, Guwahati: Dhotre

Two National Data Centres, one in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and another in Guwahati, Assam, are in the process of being set up, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Outlining the plans for the centre in Bhopal, Minister of State for Electronic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020