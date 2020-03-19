Turkish clothing retailers close shops due to coronavirus
Turkish clothing retailers, including Mavi Giyim and Vakko Tekstil, are temporarily shutting stores in response to the spread of a coronavirus, they said. Wednesday's announcements to the Istanbul stock exchange followed President Tayyip Erdogan's advice to Turks not to leave home for three weeks, unless necessary, and to minimize social contact until the virus threat recedes.
Turkey announced a second death and said infections had nearly doubled to 191, despite ramping up steps to rein in the virus, such as closing cafes, banning mass prayers and halting flights to 20 countries. "We are temporarily closing all our retail and franchise stores in Turkey, and our retail stores in Germany and Canada," Mavi said, adding that its online stores would remain open and head office employees would work from home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Canada
- Germany
