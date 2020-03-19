Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish clothing retailers close shops due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:01 IST
Turkish clothing retailers close shops due to coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkish clothing retailers, including Mavi Giyim and Vakko Tekstil, are temporarily shutting stores in response to the spread of a coronavirus, they said. Wednesday's announcements to the Istanbul stock exchange followed President Tayyip Erdogan's advice to Turks not to leave home for three weeks, unless necessary, and to minimize social contact until the virus threat recedes.

Turkey announced a second death and said infections had nearly doubled to 191, despite ramping up steps to rein in the virus, such as closing cafes, banning mass prayers and halting flights to 20 countries. "We are temporarily closing all our retail and franchise stores in Turkey, and our retail stores in Germany and Canada," Mavi said, adding that its online stores would remain open and head office employees would work from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Delhi Police not to conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly, say officials.

Coronavirus Delhi Police not to conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly, say officials....

German state of Hesse makes 7.5 bln euros available to tackle coronavirus

The finance minster of the German state of Hesse said on Thursday the regional government would make 7.5 billion euros available to tackle the coronavirus crisis.The local economy would get 1.5 billion euros in immediate aid, the minister a...

Iran says 149 new coronavirus deaths, toll reaches 1,284

Iran on Thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministryA total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country -- one of the worst hit by the novel coro...

National Data Centres being set up in Bhopal, Guwahati: Dhotre

Two National Data Centres, one in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and another in Guwahati, Assam, are in the process of being set up, Parliament was informed on Thursday. Outlining the plans for the centre in Bhopal, Minister of State for Electronic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020