Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more COVID-19 case in Karnataka, count climbs to 15

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Kodagu on Thursday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the state to 15.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kodagu (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 11:15 IST
One more COVID-19 case in Karnataka, count climbs to 15
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Kodagu on Thursday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the state to 15. The man has a travel history to Saudi Arabia.

"One person has tested positive for #COVID19 in Kodagu today; he has travel history to Saudi Arabia. He is being treated in an isolation hospital. Total number of positive cases reaches 15 in the state," said B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister. A total of 169 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

How people react to fake news on Twitter, Facebook decoded

When it comes to fake news on Facebook and Twitter, some users outright ignore it, many take it at face value, some investigate whether it is true while others get suspicious, a study has found. Researchers at the University of Washington U...

Haryana closes Sabji Mandis, Kisan Bazars due to coronavirus

Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board on Thursday has ordered the closure of all Sabji Mandis and Kisan Bazars across the state till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.All farmersvegetable markets shall remain closed till Marc...

SAS and Goa Institute of Management’s Bitathon Leverages Data Analytics to Predict Bollywood Blockbusters

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India SAS Goa Institute of Management GIM hosted the First edition of Bitathon, a specially curated hackathon whose mission was to create managers who understand the complex business ecosystem and...

Coronavirus outbreak: TCI Express says implementing various preventive measures

Logistics services provider TCI Express Ltd on Thursday said it is implementing various preventive measures for safety and well-being of its employees, customers, vendors and other stakeholders in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. TCI E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020