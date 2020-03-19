Two Maharashtra doctors booked for claiming to cure Covid-19
As India continues its fight against Covid-19, two doctors in Maharashtra were booked for allegedly claiming to cure the lethal infection.
As India continues its fight against Covid-19, two doctors in Maharashtra were booked for allegedly claiming to cure the lethal infection. The doctors, in Vasai and Nala Sopara areas, had allegedly put hoardings outside their clinics, where they claimed to cure coronavirus even as no vaccine against the disease is available so far.
Further investigation is underway. India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country.
Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)
