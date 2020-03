ECB's crisis plan reduces fragmentation risks to euro area - French minister

The European Central Bank's new bond purchase scheme will help reduce the risk of fragmentation between the euro zone states, France's finance minister said on Thursday.

"The plan that the European Central Bank announced is the right one," Bruno Le Maire, told France Inter radio station.

"It's a massive plan because it foresees 750 billion euros ($813 billion) in asset purchases, it will have a strong economic impact because it will allow companies to be better financed and it will have a major political impact, it will reduce the risk of fragmentation in the eurozone," Le Maire added. ($1 = 0.9217 euros)

