China picks firms to help divert arrivals away from Beijing -Global Times

  • Beijing
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:37 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:37 IST
China's aviation authority has appointed a team of 12 airport companies to help divert international arrivals from Beijing to other cities due to a continued rise in imported coronavirus cases in the capital, the Global Times reported on Thursday. The newspaper cited a notice it obtained on the matter without elaborating on the names of the companies involved or what cities air traffic will be diverted to.

Beijing reported 21 new cases of infections from abroad on Wednesday, a record number, putting more pressure on the city to screen out infected passengers and isolate suspected cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

