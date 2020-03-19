Hungary govt pledges steps to help small and medium sized businesses

Hungary's government will take steps together with the central bank to help small and medium sized businesses weather the difficulties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Orban on Wednesday already announced a blanket moratorium on loan repayments for all companies and private borrowers until the end of the year.

