Fact Check: Did Dr. Devi Shetty confirm shortage of coronavirus testing kits in viral audio message?

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis, a fake audio clip of famous cardiac surgeon and Founder of Narayana Health Dr. Devi Shetty on the alleged shortage of coronavirus testing kits has gone viral on social media platforms, such as Twitter and Instagram.

In an audio clip, the voice claimed, "everyone who has the coronavirus or is suspected of it, should not go get it tested. India has 1.4 billion people and the kits we have are less than 150,000 at this point of time."

However, the Narayana Health hospital on Thursday clarified that the audio clip wasn't recorded by Dr. Devi Shetty and it has been wrongly attributed to him.

Please note this audio clip is not of Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health. It has been incorrectly attributed to him. — Narayana Health (@NarayanaHealth) March 19, 2020

The audio clip also described the day-to-day symptoms of coronavirus and claims that by day eight or nine, "you may notice your symptoms starting to reduce. Someone whose symptoms of fever persist beyond day eight or nine should get themselves tested."

