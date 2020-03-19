Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus sees India's biggest airline cut employee pay - internal memo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:55 IST
Coronavirus sees India's biggest airline cut employee pay - internal memo
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's biggest airline IndiGo has cut the salaries of most employees by between 5% and 20% in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has paralyzed air travel and dented its revenues, an internal memo seen by Reuters said. In the letter to its employees, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the virus's impact on the aviation sector has been particularly severe and the company must reduce costs in line with the fall in revenues.

"With the precipitous drop in revenues, the very survival of the airline industry is now at stake. We have to pay careful attention to our cash flow so that we do not run out of cash," Dutta said. He said he would take a 25% pay cut from April 1. IndiGo did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The coronavirus has infected more than 218,900 people and caused some 8,900 deaths across the world, triggering emergency lockdowns and injections of cash not seen since World War II. In India, more than 165 people have been infected and three have died. India is planning a rescue package of up to $1.6 billion for the aviation sector, which is likely to include a temporary suspension of taxes.

Dutta said global travel restrictions have resulted in a virtual shutdown of its international flights. Domestic bookings are also around 20% lower, with the situation likely to worsen before it improves. Indian budget carrier GoAir has asked some staff to take leave without pay on a rotational basis to help it deal with the reduction in capacity.

Vistara, a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and India's Tata Group, said earlier this week it has not considered sending employees on forced or unpaid leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

IIT Bombay using lipid molecules to elucidate disease-causing function

Recipient of the Inspire Faculty Award instituted by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, Dr. Shobhna Kapoor from IIT Bombay is using biologically active lipid molecules as chemical biology tools to elucidate their biol...

COVID-19: Rajasthan BJP chief meets Jaishankar, seeks return of Indian students stuck abroad

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi and sought immediate return of Indian students stranded in several countr...

It may take 9 months for factories to be on track provided virus spread contained quickly: Industry

It may take six to nine months for factories to come back on track if India manages to contain the spread of coronavirus in the next quarter beginning April, India Inc said on Thursday. Industry also said the coronavirus pandemic has made t...

COVID-19: IndiGo cancels Chandigarh-Dubai flights till March 30

Indias largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced a suspension of its flights between Chandigarh to Dubai till March 30 in view of coronavirus outbreak.Our flight IndiGo 6E 55 Chandigarh to Dubai stands cancelled till March 30 and flight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020