Greece has registered 464 coronavirus cases, six deaths

Greece has so far confirmed 464 coronavirus cases and registered six deaths, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

Sotiris Tsiodras, a health ministry coordinator, said that estimates for at least 2,000-3,000 people being infected in Greece were gradually being confirmed. He added that 19 people have recovered. There were 418 cases reported on Wednesday.

