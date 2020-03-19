Left Menu
U.S. Senate leader McConnell says large coronavirus economic relief bill near ready

Representative image

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he and his fellow Republicans were finalizing details on a sweeping economic stimulus bill to deal with fallout from a growing coronavirus outbreak.

The bill, McConnell said, would include direct financial assistance to Americans, lending to "industries of importance" such as airlines and money for more medical equipment. "We have to beat back this virus," McConnell said.

