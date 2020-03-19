Left Menu
U.S. CDC reports 10,491 coronavirus cases, 150 deaths

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 10,491 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3,404 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 53 to 150. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Thursday compared with its report on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

