Exhausted Dutch minister leading coronavirus fight resigns

  • Reuters
  • Amsterdam
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:03 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:29 IST
Representative Image

The minister in charge of the Dutch government's fight against the coronavirus outbreak resigned on Thursday, a day after collapsing during a parliamentary debate on the epidemic.

Medical Care Minister Bruno Bruins, 56, fell to the floor in parliament while taking questions on Wednesday evening. He later said he had fainted from exhaustion after weeks of intense work. The government said in a statement that King Willem-Alexander had accepted his resignation as recommended by Prime Minister Mark Rutte "with gratitude for the many and important services" Bruin had rendered.

Vice Prime Minister Hugo de Jonge will take over Bruins' duties, the statement said. "I felt faint from exhaustion and several intense weeks of work. I am now feeling better. I'm going home now to rest tonight so I can get back to work tomorrow to fight the #corona crisis as best I can," Bruins said in a message on social media late on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen by 409 to 2,460, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Thursday. The Dutch death toll stands at 76, with victims ranging from 63 years to 95 years old.

