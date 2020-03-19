Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to invest an extra 5 bln euros in scientific research amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:49 IST
France to invest an extra 5 bln euros in scientific research amid coronavirus

The French government said on Thursday it will invest an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in scientific research programmes over the next decade, with a fifth of that earmarked for the health sector to prepare the country for future epidemics. On top of this, the country will set up a 50 million euro emergency fund to tackle the current coronavirus pandemic, which has to date killed 264 people in the country. France is now in its third day of a lockdown to fight the spread of the disease.

"The Covid-19 crisis is a reminder of scientific research's vital nature, and stresses the need to invest massively for the long term," French President Emmanuel Macron said on his Twitter account. "I have decided to increase our research program by five billion euros, an unprecedented effort since the post-war period," he added.

The president was visiting health facilities in Paris on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9299 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Climate shocks in just one country could disrupt global food supply

Catastrophic crop failures caused by extreme weather in just one country could disrupt global food supplies and drive price spikes in an interconnected world, exposing how climate change threatens global stability, researchers said on Frida...

3 more test positive for coronavirus in Guj, total cases now 5

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Gujarat, taking the number of such cases in the state to five, officials said on Friday. While two of these new cases were detected in Ahmedabad, another one was found in Vadod...

Stay at home, don't panic: Mayank Agarwal advises people amid COVID-19

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Friday advised contrymen to stay home and be vigilant of the situation to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter he wrote, You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any ...

Malaysia to deploy army to help enforce coronavirus curbs

Malaysia will deploy the army from Sunday to help enforce travel and movement curbs aimed at reining in the spread of a coronavirus, the government said, as it grapples with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.Since Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020