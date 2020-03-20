Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boxing-Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sofia
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:04 IST
Boxing-Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed due to coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@anthonyfjoshua)

Briton Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defense against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev will be postponed by several months due to the coronavirus outbreak, the IBF's mandatory challenger said on Thursday. The 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion Pulev said the fight would probably take place at the end of the year instead of June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in London as scheduled.

The 62,000 seater stadium was no longer available after European soccer's governing body UEFA postponed the European Championship to 2021, which means that any rescheduled Premier League fixtures could now run into the summer. "It is impossible for the fight to take place on June 20, although I am ready," Pulev, known as, "The Cobra," said. "The match will take place a few months later, perhaps towards the end of the year."

Pulev, one of Bulgaria's most popular sportsmen, challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout. Joshua last fought in London in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

The flu-like virus that originated in China late last year has killed nearly 10,000 people and infected more than 235,000 globally. It has forced the cancellation or postponement of numerous sporting and other events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Niger confirms first case of coronavirus -health minister

Niger confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Thursday, a 36-year-old Nigerien man who had recently travelled to Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, the health minister said in a statement....

Hanging of Nirbhaya convicts a 'dark stain' on India's human rights record: Amnesty

Death penalty is never the solution towards ending violence against women, rights group Amnesty International India said on Friday, calling the execution of the four Nirbhaya case convicts a dark stain on Indias human rights record. The fou...

Coronavirus crisis is crushing global GDP growth: Fitch Ratings

The coronavirus crisis is crushing global GDP growth, according to Fitch Ratings latest quarterly Global Economic Outlook. The level of world GDP is falling. For all intents and purposes we are in global recession territory, said Brian Coul...

GOT7's Jackson Wang releases his new single track '100 Ways'

Jackson Wang, singer-producer and member of the South Korean boy group GOT7 has released his new single track, 100 Ways today on March 20.100 WAYSOUT NOW .LINK httpst.coMIjJzpee4V.PERFECT LOVE CONQUERS ALL FEARS .TAG 100WAYSwithjacksonTEAMW...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020