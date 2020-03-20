Motor racing-Monaco GP cancelled as coronavirus hits more F1 races

Left Menu
Monaco cancelled its showcase Formula One Grand Prix, the most famous and glamorous race on the calendar, in another high-profile sporting casualty of the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday. Formula One had earlier announced the race was postponed, along with the Dutch and Spanish races also scheduled for May, and also pushed back a major technical rules revamp from 2021 to 2022.

The Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) said uncertainty about the teams' participation and border controls, with neighbouring Italy in lockdown, made the situation 'untenable' and postponement was impossible. A popular race for historic racecars, which uses the same tight and twisty fenced streets and was scheduled for earlier in May, was also called off.

"Under no circumstances will it be possible to organise these events later this year," said the ACM. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was born in Monaco while Mercedes' six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and other drivers also live there.

The announcement about Monaco, a highlight of the motorsport season scheduled for May 24, came as the Mediterranean principality revealed its ruler Prince Albert had tested positive for the virus.. The 10 teams and the sport's top officials earlier agreed unanimously in a conference call to delay the implementation of technical changes that have been years in the planning.

