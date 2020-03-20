Left Menu
LATAM Airlines to cut pay in half to its 43,000 employees

  Updated: 20-03-2020 03:29 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:54 IST
LATAM Airlines Group, South America's largest carrier, will cut pay to its 43,000-strong workforce by 50% for three months due to economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Thursday. The pay cuts will affect employees worldwide, but LATAM's operations are concentrated in Chile and Brazil.

The company's incoming chief executive, Roberto Alvo, will also forego his entire salary, the source said. He assumes his position April 1. The pay cuts were expected to be announced later on Thursday, amid an unprecedented crisis for the airline industry. LATAM has said it will cut 70% of its flights as countries in Latin America have shut down their borders to air travel and demand has plummeted.

Colombia announced Thursday that it will ban international flights for a full 30 days, the most drastic travel ban announced in the region so far. Cutting executive pay has been a common response in the airline industry.

Brazilian airline Azul SA said last week it will offer unpaid leave to some workers and cut executive pay by 25%. The CEO of Delta Air Lines Edward Bastian said he would also forego his salary through the outbreak. Delta owns a 20% stake in LATAM.

