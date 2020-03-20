Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satellite animation shows pollution clearing over China during coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 01:23 IST
Satellite animation shows pollution clearing over China during coronavirus outbreak

Air pollution from nitrogen dioxide, a gas emitted by cars, power plants and factories, fell by 40% over Chinese cities due to temporary restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a satellite animation showed on Thursday.

The latest imagery https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-5P/COVID-19_nitrogen_dioxide_over_China from the European Space Agency offers an eye-in-the-sky picture of the impact on pollution in China as authorities moved to clear streets and close factories in January - before activity began to resume in March. "We currently see around a 40% reduction (in nitrogen dioxide levels) over Chinese cities, however these are just rough estimates, as weather also has an impact on emissions," Claus Zehner, who manages the space agency's Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite mission, said in a statement.

The initial drop shown in the animation, which covers Dec. 20 last year to March 16, coincided with Lunar New Year celebrations, when emissions usually fall, but lasted longer than usual as authorities moved to contain the virus. The space agency said its Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service also observed a decrease of fine particulate matter – a major air pollutant – in February 2020 compared to the previous three years. Studies showed particulate matter fell by around 20-30% over large parts of China, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus pandemic

Sri Lankan has imposed a nationwide curfew from Friday until Monday to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 9,000 lives globally, President Gotabaya Rajapaksas office has announced. The curfew announcement co...

GOT7's Jackson Wang releases his new single track '100 Ways'

Jackson Wang, singer-producer and member of the South Korean boy group GOT7 has released his new single track, 100 Ways today on March 20.100 WAYSOUT NOW .LINK httpst.coMIjJzpee4V.PERFECT LOVE CONQUERS ALL FEARS .TAG 100WAYSwithjacksonTEAMW...

US defence secy speaks to Pak Army chief, reaffirms security partnership

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and reaffirmed Americas commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership, the Pentagon said. E...

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker accepts resignations of 16 rebel MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati on Friday said that he has accepted the resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs ahead of the scheduled floor test in the state assembly later today. I had accepted 16 resignations last night. Now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020