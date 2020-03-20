U.S. expected to announce restrictions on travel across Mexico border - sources

The United States is expected to announce on Friday restrictions on travel across the United States-Mexico border, limiting crossings to essential travel, two officials briefed on the matter said.

The sources said the restrictions would be similar to what the United States and Canada have agreed to adopt on the northern U.S. border.

