Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways pilots to face 50% pay cut over coronavirus - FT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 03:59 IST
British Airways pilots to face 50% pay cut over coronavirus - FT

British Airways pilots will face a 50% pay cut to their basic salary for April and May, as the airline seeks to reduce its cost to try survive the coronavirus crisis, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2xdsAYR on Thursday. British Airways in a letter to its staff said it had agreed to initial measures with BALPA, the UK-based pilot union that aims to address "the immediate threat to the business in the face of COVID-19 and the unprecedented impact this is having on the airline," the newspaper reported.

The pay cut would be split over three months, the FT added. Last week, British Airways Chief Executive Officer Alex Cruz told its staff of plans to cut jobs and ground aircraft to tackle the situation caused by coronavirus.

British Airways directed a request for comment to BALPA. The union did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Khamenei praises Iranians for their fight against coronavirus

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the Persian new year, praised Iranians for their dazzling sacrifices to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the worst-affected country in the Middle East. These act...

Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Kim, 51, made the announcement on Instagram via 10-minute video which detailed his diagnosis. I wanted to share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it inform...

Time to introspect about death-row convicts using delaying tactics: Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Friday was a day of satisfaction with Nirbhaya getting justice, but also time to introspect whether death-row convicts could be allowed to manipulate system to delay executionThe four men -- Mukes...

EXCLUSIVE-YouTube to reduce streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

Alphabet Incs YouTube said on Friday it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet as thousands of Europeans, constrained by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to teleworking and watch videos at ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020