British Airways pilots to face 50% pay cut over coronavirus - FT

British Airways pilots will face a 50% pay cut to their basic salary for April and May, as the airline seeks to reduce its cost to try survive the coronavirus crisis, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2xdsAYR on Thursday. British Airways in a letter to its staff said it had agreed to initial measures with BALPA, the UK-based pilot union that aims to address "the immediate threat to the business in the face of COVID-19 and the unprecedented impact this is having on the airline," the newspaper reported.

The pay cut would be split over three months, the FT added. Last week, British Airways Chief Executive Officer Alex Cruz told its staff of plans to cut jobs and ground aircraft to tackle the situation caused by coronavirus.

British Airways directed a request for comment to BALPA. The union did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

