Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19, team says

  • Reuters
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 05:34 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 05:34 IST
Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA franchise said on Thursday, and have been quarantined under the care of the basketball team's doctor.

The Lakers did not identify the two infected players but said the team's athletes were tested on the recommendation of public health officials because of a March 10 game against the Brooklyn Nets. Four players on the Nets have since tested positive.

