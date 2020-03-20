Left Menu
JLR to suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities from next week

  • Updated: 20-03-2020 05:50 IST
Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover said late on Thursday it would temporarily suspend production at its UK manufacturing facilities from next week to curb the coronavirus' spread. The carmaker said it intends to resume production at the facilities in the week of April 20.

Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing plants in Brazil and India are continuing their operations, the company said in an emailed statement. The Tata Motors-owned carmaker said on Wednesday it would suspend production at its Slovakia-based Nitra plant from Friday due to the pandemic, which has so far infected 3,269 people in Britain and killed 144.

