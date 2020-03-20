Five foreigners test positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Five foreign nationals, who were under observation here, have tested positive for coronavirus, Kerala Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Friday. They belonged to a group of foreign tourists which included a UK national who had tested positive for the virus on March 15, the minister told reporters here.

They were holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar in the state. They were quarantined at a hotel here after their fellow traveller was diagnosed with the virus.

The five, all over 55 years, have been shifted to the Kalamassery medical college hospital near here..

