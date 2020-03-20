Swiss announce $32.6 billion economic aid package amid virus spread

Switzerland has announced a new 32 billion Swiss franc ($32.56 billion) aid package to support companies and workers hit by the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Friday.

The government also banned gatherings of more than five people as it ramped up its response to the epidemic which has so far claimed 43 lives and forced a shutdown of businesses across the country.

($1 = 0.9829 Swiss francs)

