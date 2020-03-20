Mexico's foreign minister says U.S-Mexico border travel will be restricted for tourism, recreation

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Friday announced restrictions on crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, but said they were limited to visits for "tourism, recreation".

Ebrard asked people who do not have to travel from Mexico to the United States for work or business postpone their trips.

