Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss announce $32.6 billion aid deal as virus puts nation's 'back against wall'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Zurich
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:13 IST
Swiss announce $32.6 billion aid deal as virus puts nation's 'back against wall'
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Switzerland has announced a new 32 billion Swiss franc ($32.56 billion) aid package to support companies and workers hit by the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Friday. The government also banned gatherings of more than five people, threatening them with fines, as it ramped up its response to the epidemic which has so far claimed 43 lives and forced a shutdown of businesses across the country.

The steps fall short of the complete lockdown which has been introduced to prevent the spread of the virus in neighbouring Italy, which has borne the brunt of the pandemic in Europe. "We're not at a lock-down yet, but we're close," Swiss health minister Alain Berset told a press conference in Bern.

"Whoever does not obey the rule of limiting five people can count on getting a fine. We have our back to the wall now and we have to show that we're up to the challenge." The Swiss package follows the 10 billion franc package announced by the government last week to cushion the expected downturn caused by the virus.

Switzerland's government repeated its appeal to people to stay at home, particularly the over-65s and those who are already ill. The aim of the measures is to maintain employment, protect wages and help self-employed workers, the government said.

Businesses seeing the virus hitting their operations will be able to get loans worth up to 10% of their revenue, to a maximum of 20 million francs. Amounts of 500,000 francs will be paid out immediately and guaranteed by the government. It expects the loans of up 500,000 francs to cover more than 90% of the companies. RECESSION FEARS

The aid package comes after government economists warned on Thursday that Switzerland would be dragged into a recession this year, while the country has also started rationing some drugs to prevent panic buying and mobilized up to 8,000 members of its military. The number of coronavirus cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has risen by 952 within a day to 4,840 people, Swiss health authorities said, with 43 people reported to have died.

The Swiss National Bank on Thursday stressed that monetary policy alone cannot fight the economic downturn caused by the outbreak. The southern Swiss canton of Ticino on the border with Italy is being swamped with coronavirus patients and authorities are battling to find enough intensive care beds, a top public health official said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9829 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fired apparently short-range ballistic missiles -S.Korea military

North Korea fired two projectiles appearing to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday. Earlier this month, North Korea launched multiple projectiles ...

Member of U.S. Vice President Pence's office tests positive for coronavirus

A member of U.S. Vice President Mike Pences office has tested positive for the coronavirus but neither President Donald Trump nor Pence have had close contact with the individual, Pences press secretary Katie Miller said in a statement on F...

U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts

The Trump administration plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, officials said on Friday, as the U.S. scrambles to deal with a price crash so deep that regulators ...

Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 U.S. Census, the decennial tally that helps determine political representation and federal aid, will be extended by two weeks, a census official said on Friday, as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the bureaus ability to send workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020