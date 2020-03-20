Brazil will not close airports due to coronavirus - minister

Brazil's federal government will not close airports and bus stations due to the coronavirus, Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Freitas told broadcaster Globonews on Friday in a live interview.

Freitas said that greater controls would be implemented in Brazilian airports and bus stations to limit the spread of the virus.

