U.S. restrictions on travel across Canadian border will start late Friday

The U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) said restrictions barring non-essential travel across the U.S.-Canadian land border will begin at 11:59 p.m. EDT Friday and last until April 20, according to a notice.

DHS says the restrictions do not impact air travel or trade or cargo, but does apply to passenger rail and ferry travel. The restrictions bar tourist trips, but allow U.S. citizens and permanent residents to return to the United States. The ban includes exceptions for people traveling for medical purposes, attending school or to work in agriculture, public health purposes or military-related travel.

