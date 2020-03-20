India's Tata Motors ready to halt one plant if virus concerns deepen
India's Tata Motors said on Friday it was rapidly scaling down activities at its car manufacturing plant in the western state of Maharashtra and was prepared for its closure if coronavirus concerns deepened.
The move by Tata Motors, which owns the British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover, comes as the state records the highest number of confirmed cases in India
On Friday, Maharashtra state government ordered the closure of all shops and offices except those providing essential services in three major cities, including the financial capital of Mumbai and Pune where the Tata Motors plant is located.
