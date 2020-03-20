Left Menu
Soccer-Italy players’ union says returning to training would be dangerous

  • Rome
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:41 IST
The President of the Italian Players’ Union (AIC) believes it would be nonsensical and dangerous for soccer teams to resume training next week as Italy battles with a devastating coronavirus outbreak. All sport has been suspended since March 9 and a nationwide lockdown enforced, as the country attempts to stem the spread of a virus that has now killed 4,032 people, more than any other nation.

However, Serie A club Cagliari said on Wednesday that their first team would return to training in small groups on Monday, March 23, while media reports in Italy say that Lazio and Napoli intend to follow suit. “Anyone who is thinking about gaining an advantage by training their players, I don’t know what they have in their minds,” Damiano Tommasi wrote on the AIC website.

“I say this without wanting to cause controversy, because this is not the moment to for it. “But training now, two months before the championship resumes, doesn’t make sense. It’s also dangerous.”

Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said this week that he believes Serie A fixtures could resume on May 3.

