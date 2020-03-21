Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump blasts media as anxious Americans come to grips with coronavirus pandemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 01:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 00:44 IST
Trump blasts media as anxious Americans come to grips with coronavirus pandemic
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday capped a tumultuous week as Americans faced sweeping life changes and massive Wall Street losses amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak by turning to a familiar playbook: attacking the media. In a contentious press briefing, the Republican president lashed out at an NBC reporter who noted Trump's tendency to put an optimistic spin on the situation and asked what his message was to the American people who may be scared.

"I say that you're a terrible reporter. I think that is a nasty question," Trump said. Two of the nation's most populous states - California and New York - have enacted their toughest restrictions yet affecting some 60 million people, while federal authorities this week moved to close the borders with Canada and Mexico. More than 200 people have died in the United States and over 14,000 cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness had been confirmed by Friday.

Trump and top administration officials for weeks downplayed the outbreak, which began in China in December, before shifting their tone about the severity of the health crisis more recently. The president, who is running for re-election on Nov. 3, has long sparred with the media, blasting coverage of him as "fake news" and "hoaxes," and slamming news outlets and journalists on his Twitter feed. His re-election campaign also recently filed lawsuits against several outlets, including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Yet the crises have propelled Trump recently to give briefings with news outlets nearly every day in the White House briefing room, a place he eschewed during his first three years in office. On Friday, in a particularly unusual twist, Trump's first White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, attended the briefing and asked a question in his role working for Newsmax. Spicer repeatedly sparred with reporters during his time as a spokesman early in Trump's term.

During his recent engagements with the press, Trump has sought to display unabashed optimism despite more sober comments from public health officials, medical experts, state governors and others who have sounded the coronavirus alarm. One reporter on Thursday asked about the impact on the economy as many businesses have had to dramatically shift operations or shut down entirely during drastic measures to slow the spread of the virus.

"Thanks for telling us. We appreciate it," Trump said. "What's the rest of your question? We know that. Everybody in the room knows that." Asked last week about his role regarding the disbanding of a National Security Council pandemic preparedness team on his watch, Trump told a PBS reporter: "That's a nasty question... When you say me, I didn't do it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Progress in U.S. coronavirus economic stimulus talks amid major disagreements- Schumer

Negotiations on a possible 1 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill were moving ahead, but agreement by a deadline at midnight on Friday deal was becoming elusive with several major issues dividing congressional Republicans and Democra...

FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow for socialising despite infected with coronavirus

The Lucknow police have booked Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolat...

BRIEF-Boeing Says Co Will Suspend Its Dividend Until Further Notice

Boeing Co CEO DAVE CALHOUN AND BOARD CHAIRMAN LARRY KELLNER WILL FORGO ALL PAY UNTIL END OF YEAR COMPANY WILL SUSPEND ITS DIVIDEND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE BOEING WILL EXTEND ITS PAUSE OF ANY SHARE REPURCHASING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source tex...

Staffer in US vice president's office tests positive for virus: spokeswoman

A staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washingtons response to the coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the illness, a spokeswoman said FridayNeither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020