Two tests positive for COVID-19 in Pune

Two persons including a 42-year-old woman were found positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday.

  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:12 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:12 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Two persons including a 42-year-old woman were found positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday. Following which the woman was admitted to a private hospital in the city and is under critical condition.

"She was initially admitted to local hospital for nuemonia and her samples were sent for H1N1 testing which tested negative. However, lab scientisst had a slight doubt, and they tested her samples for COVID-19 which were then tested positive," said Dr Jitendra Oswal, Deputy Medical Director, Bharti Hospital. Earlier today, Naval K Ram, District Magistrate, Pune, Maharashtra said, "Two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune, taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 23. One positive case has travel history to Ireland and the other does not have any recent travel history."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the positive cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra rise to 63. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

