Six new coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat, count now 13
With six new coronavirus positive cases being reported in Gujarat on Saturday, the number of infected persons in the state has gone up to 13, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said. These patients are being treated in hospitals at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, Patel told reporters in Vadodara.
"Thirteen positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gujarat so far. Of them, twelve have history of travel abroad," he said. A man from Gandhinagar, who had recently visited a foreign country, tested positive for coronavirus, and is being treated at an isolation ward in a hospital in Ahmedabad, he said.
A 52-year-old man with travel history to Sri Lanka had tested positive in Vadodara earlier in the day..
