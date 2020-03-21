Left Menu
Test Yourself Goa app will be beneficial for people amid coronavirus threat, says Vishwajit Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday expressed confidence that the 'Test Yourself Goa' app, which is India's first automated self-evaluation assessment to identify at-risk patients for coronavirus, will be beneficial for the people.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane speaking to ANI on Saturday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday expressed confidence that the 'Test Yourself Goa' app, which is India's first automated self-evaluation assessment to identify at-risk patients for coronavirus, will be beneficial for the people. "This is a good app for self-assessment and I am confident that it will be of great use to the people of Goa. I have also sent a concept note regarding this to the Prime Minister. I am sure that this will be of great help to people. Even the chatbot launched by us was a great success," Rane told ANI on Saturday.

The Goa government has partnered with Innovaccer to launch the first-ever app for self-determination in the country. Further stating the precautionary measures being taken by the state government Rane said, "We are taking all preventive measures. No gathering of more than five people will be allowed from tonight. I would urge the people to abstain from going out and dining in restaurants. We also do not want any tourists to come to the state till this situation persists."

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Four people have died in the country. One each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. (ANI)

