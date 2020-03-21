Left Menu
German coronavirus cases rise by 2,705 to 16,662

  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:47 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 2,705 within a day to reach 16,662, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday.

It said a total of 47 people had died after testing positive, an increase of 16 from a tally of 31 published on Friday.

