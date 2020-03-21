Setting up of Ayush wellness centres gets cabinet nod

The Union Cabinet has approved the inclusion of AYUSH health and wellness centre component of Ayushman Bharat in National AYUSH Mission which the government said would provide enhanced accessibility to achieve universal health coverage for affordable treatment. The decision was taken on Friday by the Union Cabinet and announced on Saturday.

The proposal entails an expenditure of Rs 3399.35 crore, including a central share of Rs 2209.58 crore and Rs 1189.77 crore as state share. The wellness centre will be operationalised within a period of five years an official statement said.

The implementation of the proposal, the statement said, will establish a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH principles and practices focusing on preventive promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative healthcare by integration with the existing public health care system. A total of 12,500 AYUSH health and wellness centres throughout the country will be operationalised.

