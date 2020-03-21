Coronavirus: One more tests positive in Kolkata taking count to 3 in West Bengal

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) case in the Indian state of West Bengal has risen to 3 after a young woman from Habra in the North 24 Parganas district has been tested positive for the infection.

The young woman in her early 20s has a travel history to Scotland. According to the state health department, she returned from Scotland on March 16. Currently, she is admitted at the Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of COVID-19.

On Friday, her sample was sent to the virology laboratory of National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) and the test reports confirmed she was afflicted with coronavirus.

Albeit her family claimed that she was in home isolation since returning from Scotland, the officials could not confirm whether or not she kept herself on home quarantine as per the protocol.

