Dutch coronavirus cases up by 637 to 3,631, deaths up 30 to 136

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen by 637 to a total of 3,631, Dutch health authorities said in their daily update on Saturday, with 30 new deaths.

The total death toll in the Netherlands now stands at 136, with victims aged between 63 and 95 years old.

