Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgarian Orthodox Church tells faithful to pray at home to curb coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sofia
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:12 IST
Bulgarian Orthodox Church tells faithful to pray at home to curb coronavirus

Bulgaria's main Orthodox Church urged Christians on Saturday to stay away from churches and pray at home as the Balkan country tightens restrictive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Bulgaria banned access to parks and playgrounds as well as non-essential travel between major cities in the country of 7 million people on Friday after closing schools, bars and restaurants to ensure social distancing.

The parliament also granted the army the right to help curb movement of people in large groups and allowed the authorities to use mobile operators' traffic data to track those put under quarantine. As of Saturday, the country had 142 cases, with three deaths.

The Orthodox Church, which was reluctant to stop church services a week ago, now urged Christians to observe the restrictions while the country's state of emergency lasts. "This is not a refusal of worship, but an internal sacrifice made to keep the healthy and the other worshippers," Metropolitan Cyprian of Stara Zagora, a senior Church leader, said in a televised address.

"Show humble wisdom and stay at home. We, the Christ's shepherds, will pray for you and your families from the Lord's home," he said. About 75% of Bulgarians are Orthodox Christians, although few see church-going as central to their lives.

Churches across the country will stay open for people who have an urgent need to visit, Metropolitan Cyprian said. But he called on the faithful to keep a distance from others and not to touch any surfaces inside. Churches are being regularly disinfected.

The Orthodox Church in neighbouring Greece has also decided to keep churches open for individual prayers. In devoutly Catholic Poland, the government has limited gatherings to 50 people or less, effectively curtailing many Masses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Odisha includes additional 5 lakh people under State Food Security Scheme

In a bid to ensure food security for the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha Government has decided to enhance coverage of five lakh additional beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme SFSS. According to state governmen...

Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide to curb coronavirus

Kuwait will impose a nationwide curfew starting on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA said, citing the cabinet.Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has ta...

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020