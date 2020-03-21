Cabinet approves inclusion of AYUSH health, wellness centres in NAM

The Union Cabinet has approved the inclusion of AYUSH Health and Wellness Centre (AYUSH HWC) component of Ayushman Bharat in National AYUSH Mission (NAM). "The proposal entails an expenditure of Rs. 3399.35 Crore (Rs.2209.58 Crore as Central Share and Rs. 1189.77 crore as State share) for operationalization of AYUSH HWCs within a period of five years that is from financial years 2019-20 to 2023-24," an official release dated March 22 said.

The government said that the operationlization of AYUSH HWCs component under NAM is done to establish a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH principles and practices focusing on preventive promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative healthcare by integration with the existing public health care system. The other objectives include providing informed choice to the needy public by making the AYUSH services available.

The AYUSH services include community awareness about lifestyle, die, Yoga, medicinal plants and provision of medicines for selected conditions as per strength of AYUSH systems, the release said. The Ministry of AYUSH, in consultation with States/UTs, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and other line Ministries, has proposed following two models for operationalization of 12,500 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres throughout the country- Upgradation of existing AYUSH dispensaries (approximately 10,000) and Upgradation of existing Sub Health Centres (SHCs) (approximately 2,500). (ANI)

