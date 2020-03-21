Stockpiling affecting healthcare workers -UK medical director

The population should not buy more food than they need so that British healthcare workers are not confronted with empty shelves when they finish shifts, National Medical Director of NHS England Stephen Powis said on Saturday.

Many healthcare workers have taken to social media to complain that they were not able to buy food as other people had stockpiled.

