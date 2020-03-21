Left Menu
Mexico's president thanks Trump for not closing border

Lopez Obrador said he also proposed accelerating the implementation of a regional trade deal between the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the USMCA accord, in order to boost the countries' economic recovery. Image Credit: Twitter (@lopezobrador_)

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter on Saturday that he spoke with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and thanked him for not closing their countries' shared border.

Lopez Obrador said he also proposed accelerating the implementation of a regional trade deal between the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the USMCA accord, in order to boost the countries' economic recovery.

